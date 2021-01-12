After wife’s attempt, man hangs self in Shamirpet

The man identified as P.Naveen, a resident of Ankireddypally village of Raipole mandal in Siddipet district

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man, whose wife allegedly attempted to die by suicide on Saturday, allegedly hanged himself from a tree at Majidpur village in Shamirpet here late on Monday. He left a suicide note written in blood, police said.

The man identified as P.Naveen, a resident of Ankireddypally village of Raipole mandal in Siddipet district, was depressed after his wife Ramya attempted to die by suicide due to family issues on Saturday, police said, adding that she was being treated at a private hospital here.

Depressed over her condition, which was stated to be critical, Naveen allegedly hanged himself in a mango orchard in the village. The owner of the orchard noticed him and alerted the Shamirpet police who reached the spot and found a suicide note purportedly written by Naveen with blood which said he was depressed of being helpless in saving his wife.

The body was handed over to his family after autopsy at the Gandhi Hospital morgue on Tuesday evening.

