Age relaxation only for health workers: Adilabad DMHO

The DMHO stated that the age relaxation for carrying out the vaccination was being extended to frontline health workers when they produce authorisation letters from heads of their department.

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Adilabad: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rathod Narender requested the employees of various government departments to get vaccinated in State-run hospitals only if they were aged 45.

Speaking to the media here, Narender stated that the age relaxation for carrying out the vaccination was being extended to frontline health workers when they produce authorisation letters from heads of their department. Employees of several departments are approaching us seeking relaxation. But, they can be vaccinated only when they are aged 45 as per guidelines of the government, he clarified.

The DMHO further said that four Covid-19 testing centres were set up for curtailing the spread of the virus from Maharashtra, which was reporting the highest positive cases of the disease in the country. He stated that centres were erected at Bhela, a village in Jainath mandal on the banks of Penganga and at Laxmipur in Talamadugu and Sonala village of Boath mandals.

The head of the health and medical department informed as many as 44 private hospitals were allowed to treat patients of Covid-19 for reducing pressure on the State-run hospitals and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. The nursing homes which were equipped with 10-beds were permitted to provide treatment to the patients, he added.

The DMHO expressed concern over the low rate of vaccination and urged those aged above 45 to undergo the vaccination. He said the district was currently registering 2,500 vaccines per day as against the daily target 4,125. He stated that those who get vaccinated would not develop any side effects and there was no restriction on diet.

Narender requested the public to follow protocol of Covid-19 to control the disease. He stated that wearing face masks, practicing physical distance, sanitizing hands and being vaccinated against the virus if aged above 45 were the only protections for keeping the virus at bay. He sought the suspected patients to test their swab samples. He added that the district had over 2,200 active cases as of Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .