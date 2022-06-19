Agnipath makes Army fascist, disintegrate and militarise civil society: Maoists

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) Central Committee severely condemned the Centre’s new scheme ‘Agnipath’ to recruit youth into the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force.

In a statement released to the media here on Sunday, the Maoist Central Committee Spokesperson Abhay also condemned the Centre’s suppressive attitude towards the agitations that spread to 10 States against the scheme.

“Agnipath scheme would make the Army fascist, disintegrate and militarise the civil society. In the last eight years of two-phase rule of the Brahmanic Hindutva Fascist BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi, all the sectors in the country were changed in a fascistic manner,” he alleged.

Abhay said the scheme was a fascist instrument to suppress the people in the country in the name of employment generation. The anti-people and pro-imperialist policies were leading to rising unemployment in the world and the country. There were no permanent jobs, he pointed out. Therefore the ‘Agnipath’ scheme was nothing but forcible recruitment of youth. The scheme was a part of LPG and the conditions of World Bank and International Monetary Fund to minimise government expenditure.

The government openly stated that it brought forth the scheme to cut down the expenditure on wages and pensions in the defence sector. The scheme conspires to suppress the mounting discontent among the people due to the economic crisis and to eliminate the class struggle.

The process of recruiting tribal youth into police forces has already begun in Chhattisgarh. The scheme was an attempt of fascist Nazisation of India. The trainees in the scheme were being called ‘Agniveer’, Abhay said.

This was a force like the SPO and DRG that unleashed cruel suppression on the people and nothing else. The scheme helps to impart RSS – BJP theory and ideology and to implement the agenda to make India a ‘Hindu State’, he felt.

A huge army was going to be formed to transform the country in a fascist manner with the slogan ‘One nation one everything’ and ‘One nation, one police’ to suppress workers, peasants, middle-classes and oppressed classes and every voice that questions the government.

The Centre announced the scheme without following the Constitutional or Parliamentary rules, without considering the country’s federal nature and without consulting the Opposition parties. This would affect Centre-State relations, Abhay averred.

The Maoist Central Committee calls upon the people to understand the fascist nature in the scheme, to propagate it among the people, to demand the Centre to withdraw it. It appeals to the youth of the country to not join ‘Agnipath’ that is against the people of the country, he added.