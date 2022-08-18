Agnipath recruitment rally from Nov 22 to Dec 11 in Maharashtra

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme from November 22 to December 11 in Maharashtra.

Recruitment will be conducted for Agniveer General Duty (All Arms), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/InventoryManagement (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass) (All Arms) and Agniveer Tradesman (All Arms) (8th Pass) (For Housekeeper and Mess Keeper) categories.

“This rally is applicable to candidates who are domiciles of five districts of Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri of Maharashtra State and North Goa and South Goa of Goa State,” said the communique.

The venue will be Sports Ground, Shivaji University Kolhapur.

The main aim of the recruitment rally is to generate employment for the youth of Maharashtra and Goa, thereby giving them an opportunity to serve the motherland and lead a dignified life.

Candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Admit Card of candidates for those who have successfully registered themselves online will be sent on their email IDs. Registration for Army Recruitment Rally in Kolhapur has opened from August 5 and will go on till September 3.

These candidates will be biometrically verified and Admit Cards for the rally will be scanned before allowing candidates to undergo an actual selection test which is in three phases — Physical Tests, Medical Tests and Common Entrance Examination (written exam). Those candidates found physically and medically fit will undergo the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) on January 15, 2023.