Agniveers participate in Army Day celebration

It started from the iconic Makhan Singh Athletics Stadium to cover a total distance of 10 Km enjoying the morning serenity & greenery inside the Artillery Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: As a part of the 75th Army Day Celebrations, about 600 Agniveers took part in the Mini Marathon organised by the Artillery Centre Hyderabad on 14 Jan 2023. In addition to Agniveers, 300 soldiers of the Artillery Centre also participated in the Marathon with zeal and fervour.

It started from the iconic Makhan Singh Athletics Stadium to cover a total distance of 10 Km enjoying the morning serenity & greenery inside the Artillery Centre.

The event was aimed at igniting the Never Say Die Spirit and fitness-oriented lifestyle through regular physical activity and running. It not only reignited a deep sense of patriotism amongst the participants but also added a new craze that combines fitness with fun. The event has come to an end with the group singing the national anthem of the Republic of India.