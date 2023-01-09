Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers commence training at Artillery Centre

Agniveers at this centre are currently undergoing the first leg of their training which aims to introduce them to basic military operations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: On a lush green campus spread across 1,900 acres in and around the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, the first batch of Agniveers under the Regiment of Artillery are realising their dream of joining the Indian Army.

Away from their hometowns and with a passion to serve their country, 2,265 Agniveers joined the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, in the last week of December. They will undergo a 31-week comprehensive training there, before setting out for their posting.

Agniveer Rakesh Kumar comes from a Zilla in Rajasthan that is in close proximity to the India-Pakistan border. Born into a farming family, Kumar was inclined towards the armed forces from a young age and says that becoming an Agniveer is the biggest accomplishment in his life so far.

“The moment I set foot in the Artillery Centre, I instantly became comfortable and made some really good friends. I am the first person in my extended family to join the Army. Me being here is an achievement for all of us,” he says.

Sharing a similar feeling of triumph is Shubham Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, a State that is dubbed as the ‘Land of the Brave’. “Thousands from my State have given their best to pass the entry test. But only 450 of them were selected and I am proud to be one of them. I am learning a lot of new things here,” he says, adding that he is eagerly looking forward to joining the force.

Agniveers at this centre are currently undergoing the first leg of their training which aims to introduce them to basic military operations. Their course structure includes lessons ranging from the Constitution, basic cyber security, rifle firing, understanding military communications, and others – all taught using automation technology and specially-curated stimulation rooms.

Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, says that advanced technology will play a vital role in training Agniveers. “Youth these days are tech-savvy, and it is important for us to adjust our curriculum according to them. It will also make the entire process more efficient,” he adds.

After 10 weeks of learning the fundamentals, they will be assessed using a DRDO system that will allocate them into five different wings. In the next 21 weeks, the personnel will receive advanced training in their respective field.

The robust course structure, coupled with the state-of-the-art facility at the Artillery Centre in the city, is expected to be the catalyst for turning young adults into brave heart Agniveers – worthy of the Regiment of Artillery, which is known as the ‘God of War’.