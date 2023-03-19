Telangana: Deccan Development Society founder PV Sathish passes away

PV Sathish, founder of Deccan Development Society, fondly called as the Telangana Millet Man passed away in Hyderabad.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:36 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Founder of Deccan Development Society, PV Sathish passed away in Hyderabad

Sangareddy: Founder of Zaheerabad-based Deccan Development Society (DDS) PV Sathish (77) passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for health issues in the early hours of Sunday. He was fondly called as the Telangana Millet Man.

Sathish founded the DDS in 1983 in Zaheeerabad to conserve traditional crops besides improving the lives of women from backward sections of Zaheerabad area. During the last four decades, the DDS has won several awards for its work. The DDS women had won the Equator prize presented by United National Development Programme.

As the news of the demise of Sathish spread in the Zaheerabad area, the people associated with DDS turned emotional.