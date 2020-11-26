Agriculture officer jumps into Manjira river

The officer, Aruna (30), a resident of Paidipally in Narayankhed mandal, left home on Thursday morning and her car was found parked on the bridge

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Sangareddy: A woman Agriculture Extension Officer jumped into the Manjira river after parking her car at Raipally bridge in Manoor mandal on Thursday.

The officer, Aruna (30), a resident of Paidipally in Narayankhed mandal, left home on Thursday morning and her car was found parked on the bridge.

Efforts were on to trace her. Police, however, could not immediately ascertain what made Aruna take the extreme step. She works with Eruavaka Centre in Sangareddy district.

