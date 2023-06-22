aha unveils trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’, a captivating tale of an intern

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’, a captivating web series that delves into the transformative journey of Arun Kumar amidst the challenges of the corporate ladder, is all set to release on aha. The OTT platform has just unveiled the trailer of this thought-provoking and relatable narrative.

The series promises to resonate with viewers from all walks of life, offering valuable insights into love, loss, and the pursuit of finding one’s own space is all set to release on June 30.

Produced by Arré Studio and Laughing Cow Productions, ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ brings together a talented ensemble cast, including the gifted performers Harshith Reddy, Ananya Sharma, and Tejaswi Madivada, who breathe life into the characters and add depth to their journeys in the corporate landscape. As an official remake of Arré Studio’s acclaimed ‘Official Chukyagiri’, this adaptation introduces fresh perspectives to corporate drama.

Actor Priyadarshi, the special guest of the trailer launch event, shared, “The trailer shows that aha original web series ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ is an exciting project that delves into the complexities of the corporate world. The series offers a fresh perspective on the challenges and aspirations of individuals in the corporate landscape. I’m confident the trailer will captivate the audience and leave them eager to experience the full series.”

Vaasudev Koppineni, content and non-subs revenue head at aha, spoke about the series and shared his excitement, stating, “In ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’, we explore the complex nature of experiences within the corporate milieu. It is a story of growth, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of dreams seen through the eyes of a lovable character like Arun Kumar.”

Niyati Merchant, co-founder and COO, Arré Studio, said “We’re very excited to see one of our favourite shows ‘Official Chukyagiri’ be re-born as ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ in Telugu, a show which has seen immense love from viewers across three seasons.”

The trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into Arun Kumar’s transformation as he navigates the complexities of the corporate realm, driven by ambition and confronted with personal challenges. It sets the stage for an immersive viewing experience, inviting audiences to embark on an unforgettable exploration of self-realisation and triumph.