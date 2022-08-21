Ahead of Times – a book on Palem Srikanth Reddy, late industrialist & great visionary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:25 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: The book “Ahead of Times” dedicated to the iconic industrialist Palem Srikanth Reddy, former chairman of Palred Group chronicles his path-breaking journey as an entrepreneur and an exceptional human being.

A debut write-up by Biju S Nair, the global CFO of Prolifics Corporation Limited, the book narrates Srikanth Reddy’s trademark mantras for life and an unwavering ability to conquer complex situations with simple solutions which hold precious lessons for transforming the lives of many.

Speaking at the launch Biju S Nair said, “The book ‘Ahead of Times’ is my heartfelt tribute to late Palem Srikanth, dear friend, mentor, outstanding professional, and above all, a marvelous human being. Palem’s influence on my life and that of countless others are immense. Palem Srikanth was a master at solving the most complex problems in the simplest manner with utmost clarity. Though this book is a tribute to my mentor Palem Srikanth, my objective is to make an attempt to inspire the people of all generations to become successful leaders and wonderful human beings by following some of the very unique and dynamic leadership styles of Palem Srikanth. I would like to quote “Every simple act of good, shakes the world for the better”. I have experienced this in Palem Srikanth. Palem was always a man of consistent thinking with a vision to do better for the society somehow or other”.

Charismatic, bold, and visionary, Palem Srikanth Reddy was the Chairman & Managing Director of Palred Technologies Limited, prior to that he was the founder Chairman and Managing Director of Four Soft Limited.

Srikanth was an Industrial Engineering Graduate from REC, Trichy, India, and a Post Graduate in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, USA. His career profile began as an executive in various supply chain execution operations such as JV Partner & Emery Worldwide (Managing Director), India, and Asia Pacific Logistics/Distribution operations at Hewlett Packard (Manager), Singapore.

Palem Srikanth Reddy was also actively involved in several public service and charitable activities in his individual capacity and was also a Trustee of Justice P.C.Reddi Trust.

Palem Srikanth started his public career in 2007 by joining Telugu Desam Party and later established his own political party “Janapalana” and was engaged in activities for the socio-economic development of Rayalaseema.

The 180-page book will be available on all prominent marketplaces & book stores soon.

About the Author

Biju.S. Nair is the global CFO of Prolifics Corporation Limited. Having served at a strategic leadership level across various global organisations, Biju has 30 years of experience in corporate finance and multiple other areas. His expertise in mergers and acquisitions has helped organisations grow manifold. Prior to Prolifics, Biju was the COO & CFO of Four Soft Limited, a listed company.

Biju S Nair’s association with Palem Srikanth lasted more than two decades across various large organisations and at the best of professional and personal levels. The influence of Palem Srikanth on Biju’s and many other professionals in the world are priceless and undefinable.

About Publisher

24by7 is a creative publishing company, which believes in making some changes to the good old Earth. 24by7 Publishing is the fastest growing among the list of publishers in India, publishing books of various genres like fiction, poetry, non-fiction, etc.