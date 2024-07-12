AICC fact-finding committee meetings conclude in Hyderabad

The committee for Telangana was scheduled to stay in the city for three days and seek feedback from different leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 06:06 PM

The committee arrived at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Congress in Telangana, on Thursday. File Photo

Hyderabad: The AICC fact-finding committee, which arrived in the city to seek feedback from Ministers, MPs, MLAs and others over Congress party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha, concluded its trip on Friday.

The committee for Telangana was scheduled to stay in the city for three days and seek feedback from different leaders. It was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Saturday however its trip concluded on Friday.

Led by senior leader PJ Kurien and MLAs Pargat Singh and Rakibul Hussain, the Committee met MLAs, constituency incharge and other leaders feedback at Gandhi Bhavan.

“We will be submitting our report to AICC on July 21 in New Delhi” Committee member Rakibul Hussain reportedly said.

During its two-day trip, the Committee held one-on-one meeting with different leaders at the Gandhi Bhavan. The Congress high command had expected to win 12 to 14 MP seats in the State but could manage to win eight MP seats and accordingly this committee was constituted to ascertain the reasons behind poor performance.