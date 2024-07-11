Post-poll exercise: AICC fact-finding panel begins discussions in Hyderabad

A few leaders, who had contested as MPs from different constituencies, including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar and Chevella, asked to share their versions

The committee arrived at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Congress in Telangana, on Thursday. File Photo

Hyderabad: An AICC fact-finding committee, which was constituted by the Congress leadership to ascertain reasons for the party’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, commenced its discussions with leaders, including those who had contested as MPs and MLAs, here on Thursday.

The AICC constituted a fact-finding committee led by senior leader PJ Kurien and MLAs Pargat Singh and Rakibul Hussain as its members for Telangana.

The Congress high command had expected to win 12-14 MP seats in the State but could manage to win only eight. To ascertain the reasons behind this performance, the AICC sent the three-member committee to interact with leaders and submit a report.

The committee arrived at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Congress in Telangana. A few leaders, who had contested as MPs from different constituencies, including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar and Chevella, were asked to share their versions on Thursday.

It is learnt that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who defected from the BRS to the Congress and contested as the Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate, shared his views with the committee.

“It is a closed door meeting and the committee is holding a one-on-one discussion with the contestants. They are recording the views expressed by the MP contestants,” a senior leader from the party said.

On Friday, the committee is expected to meet a few MLAs and other leaders, and conclude their trip by holding a meeting with a few DCC presidents and others on Saturday.

The possibility of the committee members heading to the districts and interacting with local leaders has been ruled out by the party sources, citing a hectic schedule.

It may be recalled that before the Lok Sabha elections, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held a conference with a few Ministers and senior leaders, and wanted them to strive to secure 14-15 seats. He had even said the performance of in-charge Ministers, MLAs and other senior leaders would be closely monitored and assessed.