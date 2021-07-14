AICTE issues revised academic calendar

Last date for completion of first round of counselling for admissions into first year courses is September 30

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: First year classes for students of all technical courses including engineering programmes will commence by October 25.

Accordingly, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a revised academic calendar for the academic year 2021-22. Earlier, the classes for the first year students in the technical courses were to start from September 15.

The technical institutions were permitted to start online or offline (class room) or blended mode (both online and offline) classes following the Covid-19 safety protocols. As per the revised academic year, the universities/boards were asked to grant affiliation to technical colleges by August 10.

The last date for completion of first round of counselling for admissions into first year courses is September 30. Similarly, the second round of admissions and allotment of seats should be done by October 10. The last date for cancellation of seats in technical courses with full fee refund is October 15 and students can be admitted into first year courses against vacancies up to October 20.

The classes for the existing students of the technical courses should begin by October 1 and last date for lateral entry admissions into second year courses for newly admitted students is October 30.

In the case of standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) programmes, the last date for commencement of classes for existing and new students is August 2. Students can cancel their admissions into PGDM/PGCM with full fee refund up to August 6 and last date for admissions into these institutions is August 11.

According to the revised calendar, the institutions offering courses through open and distance learning/online learning mode should complete first session admissions by September 10 and second session admissions by February 1, 2022.

The institutions admitting students without prior approval will be subjected to punitive action, the AICTE said.

The academic calendar may change subject to conditions existing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home and Ministry of Education from time to time, it added.