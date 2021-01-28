AIDWA holds Centre responsible for increase in crime against women

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Nalgonda: All India Democratic Womens’ Association (AIDWA) State general secretary Mallu Lakshmi on Thursday expressed displeasure over the increase in crimes against women in the country.

Speaking at a district committee meeting of AIDWA here, Lakshmi said that crime against women and domestic violence cases were on the rise in the country due to various reasons. “The verdict of the High Court of Mumbai in a sexual assault case is really a curse to women,” she said, adding that crime against women had increased after BJP came to power at the Centre.

Slamming the Union government for its failure to control crime against women, she said the BJP government was treating women as second class citizens and working against their interests. “The Centre also brought in the three farm laws that was against the interests of farmers and aimed at benefiting corporates,” she said.

AIDWA district general secretary Paladugu Prabhavathi and others also attended the meeting.

