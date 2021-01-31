AIG Hospitals carries out complex procedure, first of its kind in Asia

The team of doctors at AIG led by Dr.D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, performed the complex ERCP procedure of removing the stones from the bile duct using the first-ever disposable duodenoscope unboxed in all of Asia.

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals, a pioneer in gastroenterology, has carried out a complex procedure on a 93-year-old male patient suffering from severe Cholangitis using a completely disposable duodenoscope for the first time Asia.

The team of doctors at AIG led by Dr.D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, performed the complex ERCP procedure of removing the stones from the bile duct using the first-ever disposable duodenoscope unboxed in all of Asia. “Out of the four stones, one big stone measuring 2 cm could not be removed by the standard technique. To remove that one large stone stuck in the bile duct, we had to innovate on the go and use another disposable Spy Cholangioscope with Laser Lithotripsy. This Spy Cholangioscope was used in combination with the Single-Use Duodenoscope. Using precise Laser Lithotripsy, the large stone was fragmented and extracted out of the bile duct,” Dr Mohan Ramchandani, Director, Therapeutic Endoscopy, AIG Hospitals, said.

The 93-year-old male patient was admitted with complaint of abdominal pain and upon diagnosis, it was found that he was suffering from severe Cholangitis (infection of the bile duct) leading to septicemia and his blood pressure was going down. Using the traditional duodenoscope would have an increased risk of sepsis leading to mortality.

“I am extremely happy that this little innovation that we did during the procedure helped the patient, and all the stones were completely removed from his bile duct. It took almost 45 minutes for the entire procedure and both the duodenoscope as well as the Spy Cholangioscope were discarded. The patient got symptomatic relief and was discharged the next day,” Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said, adding: ”This is the start of a new era in therapeutic endoscopy where disposable duodenoscope will change the entire math of hospital acquired infections especially for vulnerable patients like old and frail people, those who are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), and those with compromised immune system like cancer patients”.

