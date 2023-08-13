AIIMS and GGSIP collaborate for ‘Patient Grievance Redressal System

By IANS Published Date - 03:25 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, New Delhi) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at revolutionizing patient care through the implementation of a “Patient Grievance Redressal System.”

“This landmark partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and patient satisfaction within the healthcare domain,” Director, Prof. Dr. M. Srinivas said.

This collaboration is the innovative “Patient Grievance Redressal System,â€ which has been conceptualized to address patient concerns and feedback comprehensively. This initiative is particularly noteworthy as it is the first of its kind, demonstrating a pioneering approach to patient care, Prof. Dr M. Srinivas said.

“What sets this project apart is that it comes at no cost to AIIMS, as the students and faculties of GGSIPU’s USAR & USDI have generously volunteered to develop the program free of charge,” said Dr Rima Dada Professor In Charge of Media Cell.

Initially, the Patient Grievance Redressal System will be implemented in the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, with plans to extend its coverage to other dept, blocks, and centres across the institution in subsequent phases.

This visionary project is anticipated to save crores of rupees for AIIMS, as it leverages the expertise and commitment of GGSIPU’s faculty and students.

The comprehensive scope of the Patient Grievance Redressal System covers an array of services, including patient treatment, clinical practice, nursing care, implementation of welfare schemes, sanitation, security, infrastructure, and facilities management. By integrating these facets into a unified system, both AIIMS and GGSIPU are dedicated to elevating standards of care, good governance, and transparency in healthcare delivery.

Prof. Dr M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, said that “This landmark partnership reflects our collective commitment to patient-centric healthcare. By harnessing innovation and expertise, we aim to set a new benchmark for patient care and satisfaction.”

The collaboration was formalized through the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AIIMS, New Delhi and USAR (University School of Automation and Robotics) & USDI (University School of Design and Innovation) from GGSIPU. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both institutions to drive positive change in the public healthcare sector.

Prof. Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIP University, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing, “Our collaboration with AIIMS exemplifies the power of academia to effect positive change in society. We are proud to contribute to AIIMS’ mission of providing exceptional healthcare services.”