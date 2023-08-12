Nearly 50 percent faculty, non-faculty posts lying vacant in 20 AIIMS

Nearly 50 percent of the faculty and non-faculty posts are lying vacant in 20 All India Institutes of Medical Science, according to government data

Hyderabad: Nearly 50 percent of the faculty and non-faculty posts are lying vacant in 20 All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS), according to government data. Of the sanctioned 4,795 posts , a total of 2,161 posts remain vacant.

As per the data placed by union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha on Friday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, Telangana has sanctioned strength of 183 posts of faculty. Of these, 108 were filled and 75 are lying vacant. Similarly, the sanctioned strength of non-faculty staff is 971. So far, 351 posts have been filled and 620 are lying vacant.

The AIIMS New Delhi has a sanctioned strength of 1207 posts of faculty. of this, 860 have been filled and 347 are lying vacant. The sanctioned strength of non-faculty staff is 12,878, but 10,447 are filled and 2431 posts are vacant.

The AIIMS Madurai is running with 42 faculty against a sanctioned strength of 183. As many as 141 faculty posts and 903 non-faculty posts are lying vacant. Even AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal has 151 faculty posts lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 259. There are about 834 posts of non-faculty staff lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 1520.

The Union Minister stated that to facilitate the filling up of vacancies in various AIIMS, the upper age limit for direct recruitment against the posts of Professor and Additional Professor has been raised from 50 years to 58 years. The contractual engagement of retired faculty of Government Medical Colleges and Institutes up to 70 years of age has been allowed and centralized recruitment for Nursing cadres has been implemented.

