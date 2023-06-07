AIMIM demands Centre to announce cow as national animal

BJP government failed to announce the cow as a national animal even after nine years at the centre, said Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussein

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

AIMIM Karimnagar town president Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussein.

Karimnagar: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) demanded the BJP-led union government to announce the cow as the national animal and to bring a special ordinance in Parliament in this regard.

800 years ago, during the period of Mughal Emperor Akbar, there was a farman against the slaughter of cows. However, the BJP government failed to announce the cow as a national animal even after nine years at the centre. It was a shame on the part of BJP, AIMIM town president Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussein said in a statement on Wednesday.

Informing that India was one among top countries which were producing beef and cow meat, he asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not controlling beef exporting companies?

He also appealed to the police to take action against self-proclaimed Gaurakshaks who try to take law into their hands in the name of cow protection.

