AIMIM eyes more seats in GHMC after good show in Bihar polls

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success in the Bihar elections where the party won five seats, the All India Majlis-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leaving no stone unturned to improve its standing in the GHMC elections as well. The party had won 44 seats in the previous elections and now aims to increase the tally and is contesting from 55 seats though no official list has been released so far.

The party is focusing on retaining its seats and at the same time, is trying to bag a few more seats where it had missed win by a whisker during the previous GHMC polls. Party insiders say that considering the tight contest between the TRS and BJP in a few divisions, the AIMIM could bag at least a few more seats in unexpected places too.

The AIMIM started a vigorous campaign against its arch-rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the leadership attacking the saffron party on various issues pertaining to minorities. Asaduddin Owaisi is campaigning during the day in colonies while in evenings, public meetings are being held at street corners in various divisions. The public addresses mostly revolve around ‘love jihad’ and anti-Muslim campaigns of the BJP apart from the failure of the Union government to provide financial aid to Telangana during the recent floods.

The speeches of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi have many listeners both at the ‘jalsa’ (public meetings) and social media platforms. In fact, several youngsters are joining the ‘paidal daura’ (door-to-door-campaign) during the day with security personnel of Akbaruddin Owaisi sweating it out while trying to control the fans tailing him. Owaisi moves around with at least eight security personnel while in a crowd.

The return of Khaja Bilal, former corporator from Rein Bazaar, and Mohd Ghouse, former corporator of Shahalibanda, who had moved over to the Congress a few years back last week has given a fillip to the MIM’s campaign. The cadres in some GHMC divisions are all smiles with both Ghouse and Bilal- both experienced old-time Majlis leaders- moving around with them and campaigning.

Owaisi wants State govt to wave off power bills

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded the State government to wave off at least 300 units from the power bills for the lockdown period between April and June.

He tweeted, “the electricity bills in Hyderabad during lockdown (April-June) were exorbitant and beyond the capacity of most domestic consumers. We will have to ensure that the government waives at least 300 units from each bill.”

The electricity bills in Hyderabad during lockdown (April-June) were exorbitant & beyond the capacity of most domestic consumers. We'll have to ensure that the got waives at least 300 units from each bill. We also demand that the 10k relief for floor victims should… 1/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 23, 2020

Asaduddin also demanded that the government restart immediately after December 1 the distribution of flood relief of Rs 10,000 as many families were left out. He further said that many autorickshaws were completely damaged during the floods and compensation should be paid immediately to the drivers.

