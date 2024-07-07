AINU holds international conference on urology in Hyderabad

The conference shared invaluable insights into the latest techniques in urethral reconstruction surgery.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 05:57 PM

Source: X

Hyderabad: Over 800 experts in the field of urology from across India and eight countries including UK, Uganda, Nepal, Bangladesh, Singapore, Thailand and Gulf countries attended the Uretha@AINU, an international urology conference organised in Hyderabad by Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU).

The conference shared invaluable insights into the latest techniques in urethral reconstruction surgery, which is performed due to narrowing of urethra (usually happens in males but can occur even in women), leading to reduced urine, resulting in several complications.

“Urethral damage occurs when there are multiple fractures in road accidents. In such cases, it is necessary to wait for a few months before corrective surgery. Other key reasons for narrowing of urethra includes Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), radiation treatment from cancer, congenital abnormalities, infections due to extended stay in hospitals, bedridden conditions and use of catheters,” Dr. Bhavatej Enganti, Urologist, AINU and organizing secretary of the conference.

Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, MD, and chief Urologist, AINU said “In the past nine years, AINU has performed over 1,000 urethral reconstruction surgeries. Starting with 50 cases annually, AINU now handle 200-250 cases per year”. Urologists Dr. Sanjay Kulkarni from Pune and Dr. Ganesh Gopalakrishnan from Coimbatore were key faculties at the event.