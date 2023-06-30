Air Commodore VM Reddy assumes charge as DDG of NCC Dte AP & Telangana

Air Commodore Reddy was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force in 1989. He is a Pilot Attack Instructor and has over 2000 hrs of flying experience on fighter aircraft.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Air Commodore VM Reddy assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Secunderabad on 30 Jun 2023.

Hyderabad: Air Commodore VM Reddy assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Secunderabad on Friday. He is a Hyderabad resident and an alumnus of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada and Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

Air Commodore Reddy was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force in 1989. He is a Pilot Attack Instructor and has over 2000 hrs of flying experience on fighter aircraft.

He tenanted various diverse appointments in the Indian Air Force and commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron, Electronic Warfare Range and a frontline fighter base. He was also an Instructor at the Institute of Aerospace Safety, New Delhi and College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad during his career in the Indian Air Force.

The Air Officer has also undergone the prestigious Higher Air Command Course at the College of Air Warfare and the National Security & Strategic Studies Course at the National Defence College.