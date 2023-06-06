Airbus offers drone pilot training courses in India

DGCA approved drone pilot training course will commence from June 26 at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Airbus will offer drone pilot training courses in India, addressing the skilling requirements of a growing industry.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved course will commence from June 26 at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru. Designed for micro and small category drones, the five-day programme will include both theory and flying lessons that will boost the knowledge of aspiring drone pilots and deepen capabilities in the fast-developing drone sector in India.

DGCA-approved Airbus instructors will provide theoretical training covering topics such as drone rules, basic principles of flight, ATC procedures, maintenance, operations and aerodynamics. The students will also receive drone flying lessons, which will include simulator training, and practical flying lessons at an Airbus approved facility in Bengaluru, where drones will be provided by Airbus. Students will be awarded a certificate from Airbus on successful completion of the course.

Candidates who have successfully completed Class 10 and are between 18 and 65 years of age are eligible to apply for the programme. They must also hold a valid Indian passport and would be required to produce a medical certificate of fitness to undergo the training and operate the drones.

Interested candidates can write to dronetraining.india@airbus.com or contact 91-9717892020 for more information.