Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

By PTI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Jaipur: An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan‘s Bharatpur district on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

Further details are awaited, police said.