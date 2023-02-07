AISF demands more funds for education sector in State Budget

Bashaboina Santosh also demanded that a resolution must be passed in the Assembly against the new National Education Policy 2020 as the new policy was aimed at saffronisation of education.

Hanamkonda: Stating that it was unfair to allocate only Rs.19,093 crore to the education sector in the Telangana budget, AISF Hanamkonda District General Secretary Bashaboina Santosh has demanded that the government should increase the allocation from 6.57 percent of the total budget to 30 percent of the budget for the benefit of students.

In a press note here on Tuesday, he said, “While total outlay of the budget is Rs 2,90,396 crores, the funds allocated to the education sector are 6.57 percent of the total budget. It is not appropriate to reduce the allocation from 7.30 percent of last year to 6.57 percent this year,” he said.

