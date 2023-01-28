Tackling allergens: Warangal teen proposes new model at G20 Startup event

Incubated at Hyderabad-based Aswini Allergy Centre, Siva Kumar has developed a model for his healthcare startup on an environmental allergen prediction model

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:21 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Sixteen-year-old Thotapally Siva Kumar, who has hit headlines several times with his innovations at a very young age, has once again come out with a novel healthcare model.

Siva Kumar, whose talent saw him garnering appreciation from the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, is at the G20 Startup Engagement Group here with his health startup.

A native of Warangal, Siva Kumar is now a US citizen and is representing the USA as a selected delegate. He was selected and invited to the summit to showcase his novel and niche healthcare model.

Incubated at Hyderabad-based Aswini Allergy Centre, a premier allergy screening & treatment centre, Siva Kumar has developed a model for his healthcare startup on an environmental allergen prediction model, which seeks to integrate healthcare experts with users at the local community level, corporate level and individual level for prediction, preventive expert intervention for necessary policy changes as well as treatment planning for allergy disorders in real-time by scientific gathering of data of toxic and harmful anthropogenic allergens.

The reasoning behind the environmental allergen prediction and intervention model is based on the role of anthropogenic pollution notably toxic pollutants listed in compiling the Air Quality Index (AQI) like PM2.5, PM10, O3, NO2, SO2 and CO besides a host of other parameters.

Siva Kumar has developed the model with help from Aswini Allergy Centre Clinical Operations Director Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar and his team.