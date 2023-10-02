Aishwarya Rai dazzles in golden gown at Paris Fashion Week, poses with Kendall Jenner

She was among the famous celebrities who walked the runway for the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show at the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week, joining Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and others.

By ANI Updated On - 04:22 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai left everyone awestruck at the Paris Fashion Week recently. Several videos and pictures of the gorgeous actress are going around on social media.

For the special event, she chose to wear a golden shimmering cape gown. Her blonde highlights were not to be missed out. It had a see-through cape fastened to the rear. In addition, Rai sported diamond rings, earrings, and golden high heels.

Another viral video featured Aishwarya Rai posing with Kendall Jenner. The two were seen chatting and giggling.

Aishwarya Rai was spotted on stage with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others.

Khushi Kapoor also attended Paris Fashion Week. She was spotted alongside tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu and Rosalia at Dior’s Ready To Wear SS24 showcase.

Also gracing the show were renowned celebrities such as the talented actress Anya Taylor Joy, the riveting Yara Shahidi, academy winner producer and actress Charlize Theron, the charming actor Robert Pattinson and professional Tennis player Emma Raducanu. Also present on the red carpet were popular singers Rosala and Jeesu along with Thai superstars Mile and Apo.

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, also made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning red dress.