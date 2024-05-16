Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes flight: Hand gesture steals spotlight

Wednesday evening saw the 'Devdas' luminary at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. Prior to their departure, she graciously paused for the cameras, exchanging warm smiles with the awaiting photographers.

By ANI Published Date - 16 May 2024, 10:00 AM

Mumbai: A regular at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to hog the flashbulbs again as she graces the iconic red carpet with her ethereal presence.

On Wednesday night, the ‘Devdas’ star was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya. Before boarding the flight, she happily posed for the shutterbugs at the airport and greeted them with a smile. However, it was her hand that caught everyone’s attention.





She could be seen sporting an arm sling on her right hand, raising concerns among fans regarding her injury.

“What happened to her hand?,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“She never misses Cannes…hope she recovers soon,” another one wrote.

Aishwarya waved at the paps for a few seconds but she was tight-lipped about her injury. She is attending the Cannes Festival as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film ‘Devdas’. Decked in a yellow saree, her iconic entrance in a chariot is remembered fondly by fans even today.

After making her debut, she became the first Indian actress to be part of the Cannes jury and ever since then the actress has been attending the film festival. Over the years, she served memorable iconic red carpet moments, making her undisputed ‘Cannes queen’.

In 2003, as a Cannes Film Festival jury member, Aishwarya showed up in different Indian outfits of various styles from a green saree with a heavily embroidered blouse to a yellow suit.

In 2007 and 2008, she walked the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. She has also experimented with different looks during her red-carpet appearances. Remember her purple lipstick? In 2016, she stunned fashionistas with the bold colour. Her lip colour literally got people talking.

Last year, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a giant silver hooded gown. Her floor-sweeping gown was adorned with thousands of dainty aluminium paillettes and crystals. There was also an oversized black bow detail cinched on her waist.

It is to be seen what new fashion statement the former Miss World serves up at the Cannes red carpet this year.