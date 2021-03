AITA tourney: Akhtar ousts 4th seed Anish

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar put out fourth seed Anish Jain 7-5,7-5 in the boys singles second round match of the under-16 AITA tennis tournament being held at Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, Murtuzaguda, on Tuesday.

Results (2nd round)

Girls: Nirali Padaniya bt Rishitha Reddy B 6-2,4-6,6-3; Rithika Kalarmudi (6) bt C Neha Sree Santhi 6-1,6-2; Divija Maneni (4) bt P Tejasvi 6-1,3-6,6-4; G Hansika Reddy bt Shreethika Reddy V (7) 7-5,6-1; M Manognya (5) bt G Harshmetha 6-0,6-0; B Rishitha bt Tribhuvani C 6-2,6-1; Pushti Ladda bt P Yashasri (8) 6-0,6-0; Laxmi Siri D (2) bt Sanvi Reddy Enva 6-1,6-3.

Boys: Arnav Bishnoi bt V Dhiraj Reddy 6-1,6-2; Harsh Perla bt Nikhil Dsouza (7) 6-2,2-6,6-1; Farhan Akhtar bt Anish Jain (4) 7-5,7-5; Chris Hamilton Ross bt G Yeshwanth (5) 6-3,6-1; T Sri Pranav bt A Harshit Srivastav Reddy (8) 6-1,6-0; Thakur Arman Singh (3) bt V Siddharth 6-4,7-5; Saneet Uppati (6) bt Dreek Saha 6-3,6-4; P Sandilya (2) bt Hrishik V 6-2,6-0.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .