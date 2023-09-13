Ajay Devgn wishes son on birthday, notes growing up

Sharing a heartfelt moment, Ajay Devgn posted an image with his son on Instagram, captioning it, "He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar".

By ANI Updated On - 02:19 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a sweet birthday wish for his son Yug Devgn.

In the special message, he said, "He's outgrowing my lap already" and added, "thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar"

Ajay took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his son and wrote in the caption, "He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta… thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar"

Devgn shares a loving and caring bond with his children Nysa and Yug Devgan. Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug in 2010.

The ‘Bholaa’ actor keeps sharing adorable pictures with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in a supernatural thriller along with R Madhavan and Jyotika.

Previously, Ajay informed his fans about his upcoming project on his Instagram handle. He wrote sharing the announcement, “Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will also mark the Hindi film debut of actress Janki Bodiwala.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, & Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, & Abhishek Pathak.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news and wrote, “AJAY DEVGN – PANORAMA – VIKAS BAHL COLLABORATE FOR A SUPERNATURAL THRILLER… After the #Blockbuster success of #Drishyam2, #AjayDevgn and #PanoramaStudios reunite for a supernatural thriller, which will be directed by #VikasBahl… The film – not titled yet – will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Mussoorie and #London. The film will be produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak… Currently in pre-production stage.”

Apart from this, Ajay has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor’s next big-screen action adventure. Not only Ajay but his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024.

He also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, and director Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’.