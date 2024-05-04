‘The Boys 4’ trailer: Gritty, intense, and unapologetically violent

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming season of the hugely popular streaming series ‘The Boys’ was unveiled on Saturday, at the multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, CCXP Mexico. The trailer shows the world on the edge as the secondary antagonist Victoria Neuman gets closer to the Oval Office.

With Homelander consolidating his power, and Butcher having only months to live, the series takes a dramatic turn but not without action and in-your-face gore. Butcher has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader, and the rest of the team is fed up with his lies. But to save the world with the stakes running high, they must band together and work in tandem before it’s too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. The upcoming season will see new entrants in the form of Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

‘The Boys’ is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The two also serve as executive producers on the show along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter.

The series is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures, ‘The Boys 4’ will premiere on June 13, 2024, on Prime Video with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week.