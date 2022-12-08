In Varanasi, Ajay Devgn and his son find a ‘small moment of peace’

Ajay shared a photo of himself and his son Yug taken in Varanasi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn is surely one of the most talented and bankable actors in Bollywood. Regardless, he tries to spend time with his family and goes on vacations. Today, Ajay shared a photo of himself and his son Yug taken in Varanasi.

The ‘RRR’ actor, who was last seen in ‘Drishyam 2’, recently shared a heart-warming photo of his son along with him in Varanasi and said, “Yug & I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi (sic).” Ajay can be seen donning a blue long-sleeved t-shirt on, and Yug, in a black Diesel tee, is seen cuddling with his father while smiling at the camera.

The actor’s next film appearance will be in ‘Bholaa’, the official Hindi version of the 2019 Tamil superhit ‘Kaithi’, which also stars Tabu. The movie’s scheduled release date is March 30, 2023. Next up for Ajay is the upcoming sports drama movie ‘Maidaan’, directed by Amit Sharma, which will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.