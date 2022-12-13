Akash of TSWREIS clinches team silver at Asian Schools Chess Championship

TSWREIS student Akash Kumar won team silver along with Ujjain Battacharya at the 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship
Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Akash Kumar won team silver along with Ujjain Battacharya in the Rapid, Classic and Blitz events of the 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Akash is pursuing his education and training at the TSWR School Kasipet, Shaikpet, Hyderabad. This is his first ever podium finish in the international event.