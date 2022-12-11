Hriday, Perumallu hog limelight at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Hriday Mundada and Perumallu bagged top honours in the junior and open categories respectively at the 199th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

The prize winners of the Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament, on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hriday Mundada and Perumallu bagged top honours in the junior and open categories respectively at the 199th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hriday of Delhi School of Excellence, Attapur scored six points from as many rounds to clinch the title. Arul Shinde and Dheeraj Shankar got second and third places with 5 points each out.

Meanwhile in the open category, Perumallu scored 5.5 points to emerge champion while Satyanarayana P and Pramod settled for second and third spots respectively.

Top Ten places Open category: 1 Perumallu, 2 P Satyanarayana, 3 Pramod, 4 Sreetej B, 5 Avinash V, 6 Divith Reddy, 7 Muralimoham.Y, 8 Karyasheel P, 9 Vishesh Reddy, 10 Revanth P; Age Group Prize Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Dinesh, 2 Shivakrishna; U-13: Boys: 1 Arnav Vijayvargiya, 2 Mohit Venkata Sai; Girls: 1 Hetal Sunthwal, 2 Yashashree Ranya; U-11: Boys: 1 Arul Shinde, 2 Dheeraj Shankar; Girls: 1 Vaisali Garnepudi, 2 Anika Reddy; U-9: Boys: 1 Vrishank Meduri, 2 Pranavaditya G; Girls: 1 Nithyasree Somalraju, 2 Harini Bodiga; U-7: Boys: 1 Vishwath Sai, 2 Yuvan Kashyap; Girls: 1 Pranaya Kambhampati, 2 Pooja Sri; Best Veteran: M Rammohan Rao; Best Woman: Lasya Pallagani.