Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal is likely to be created in Siddipet district

Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Siddipet: Siddipet is all set to get a new Mandal. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and MP Medak Koth Prabhakar Reddy have assured to get Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal in Siddipet district. Several villagers from Bhumpally and Akberpet led by the local leaders met Harish Rao and Prabhakar Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday requesting them to create a new Mandal. Talking to them on this occasion, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was very much positive to create the new Mandal.

He further said that the TRS government had created 23 new districts, several revenue divisions, Mandals, and Panchayats across Telangana to decentralise the administration. Rao said that the Chief Minister will certainly accept the proposal. Siddipet District was having 24 mandals now. With the creation of the new Mandal, the number goes up to 25. Akberpet and Bhumpally villages were located in Mirudoddi Mandal. Apart from these two villages, some other villages from Mirudoddi and neighbouring Mandals will be made part of the new proposed Mandal

Bhumpally Sarpanch Bakki Bhagya Lakshmi, TRS leaders Venkataiah, Panjala Srinivas and several others met the Minisiter and Medak MP.

