Akhila Priya spills no beans during probe

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was allegedly not cooperative with the investigation team during her three-day police custody, which ended here on Wednesday. About half of the 300-odd questions put to her about the kidnap episode were either not answered or answered vaguely, officials said.

“In the last three days, we put several questions to her including on her role in the kidnap and the whereabouts of her husband and other suspects, but she did not give satisfactory answers to most of them. She maintained silence on many questions or skipped them,” said an official associated with the investigation team adding that nothing concrete was found from her.

The young TDP leader was quizzed by a team of officials from the North Zone at the Begumpet Women Police Station since Monday, after a local court in Secunderabad allowed her police custody. Akhila Priya will be produced before the Magistrate on Thursday and will then shifted to the Central Prison in Chanchalguda, where she is remanded in judicial custody.

In the petition filed before the court, the Hyderabad Police said Akhila Priya and the other suspects were high profile political leaders and that they could influence the victims and tamper with the evidence, if she was granted bail. As there was not much time for detailed questioning due to quick arrests and before producing her in court, the police in the petition said there were more things to investigate.

On the other hand, teams deployed to nab her husband M Bhargav Ram, Srinivas Choudhary alias Guntur Srinu and others in Hyderabad and Allagadda and other places in Andhra Pradesh and other states were still on the job. Akhila Priya and four others, including her personal assistant have been arrested until now.

The kidnap episode has been found to have links to Praveen Rao and his brother purchasing a 25-acre land near Hafeezpet in 2016. The deal was reportedly mediated by TDP leader AV Subba Reddy with the assistance of the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy, Akhila Priya’s father. Though Praveen Rao had paid a huge sum to Subba Reddy, with market value shooting up, Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya allegedly began harassing him for more money.

