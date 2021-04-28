Akshara Vaagdevi Int’l School celebrates virtual Ram Navami

The students of pre-primary along with the students I and II classes participated enthusiastically in the Ram Navami celebrations

Akshara Vaagdevi International School and Pallavi Model School celebrated Ram Navami virtually on April 20 with pomp and gaiety.

The students of pre-primary along with the students I and II classes participated enthusiastically in the Ram Navami celebrations. Rama Navami is a Hindu spring festival that celebrates the birthday of Rama, the seventh avatar of the god Vishnu. Rama is particularly important in the Vaishnavite tradition of Hinduism. Keeping in mind the festive spirit, the tiny tots of pre-primary dressed up as Rama, Sita and Hanuman. Their doing so was indeed a treat for the eyes and added even more splendour to the celebration.

Ramcharitmanas was recited and other hymns, kirtans, and devotional songs were also sung in praise of Lord Rama. Most noteworthy of these was the kirtana about Lord Rama and his mythical exploits, which was rendered rather beautifully by class V student, Sahasra. The teachers also shared PowerPoint presentations for all classes. It elaborated on the significance of the day and sensitized the students about virtues that needed to be imbibed and followed in our daily life.

Furthermore, students displayed their artistic skills and class VIII student Hasika presented a picture of Lord Rama.

