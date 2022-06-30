Al-Kuwait emerge champions at Asian Handball Men’s Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Al-Kuwait Club players celebrate with their winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Al-Kuwait Club (Kuwait) bagged the top honours in the 24th Asian Handball Men’s Club League Championship held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Al-Kuwait defeated Al-Najma (Bahrain) 28-23 in the summit clash. In the first half of the match, Angel and Frankis delivered to put their side in a four-point lead over the club from Bahrain at 15-11. Both teams fought hard in the second half as Al-Najma reduced Kuwait’s lead to two points 22-24 in the 25th minute. Al-Kuwait’s Angel and Al-Harbi scored two goals each to guide their side to the victory.

Earlier, Al-Qaeda (Kuwait) downed Al-Arabi (Qatar) 28-27 to clinch the third position. Later, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT, Bader Altheyab, vice-president of International Handball Federation (IHF), SATS Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Treasurer Anandeeshwar Pandey presented the trophy to the winners.

Arisanapally Jaganmohan Rao, president of Handball Federation of India thanked the State government, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and SATS for their support.