Alcoholic brothers kill self in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two brothers, who were alleged to be alcoholic jumped in front of a moving train near Sirpur (T) railway station on Friday. However, the incident came to light on Saturday, railway police said.

The deceased were identified as Divite Dileep (26) and his younger brother Srikanth (21), of Bestawada area in Sirpur (T) mandal centre.

The brothers were believed to have gotten addicted to liquor and had been taking alcohol for the last three days continuously and a bottle of alcohol was also found at the spot. It is leardnt that they had attended a wedding before killing themselves.

Family’s financial crisis is suspected to have led to their suicide.