Alerts for jobseekers

By | Published: 12:07 am 5:10 pm

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 – 2 years

Contact: Rani 040-40265093

Company: HDB Financial Services

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 1 – 5 years

Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact: Revathi 8519904948

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 years

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Solar Plat Technicians

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs.13000 per month

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Priyanka 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs.6,600 per month

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Contact: Rahul 9059385888

Company: YSK infotech Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: AP and Telangana

Qualification: SSC or Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact: Gayathri 9108181659

Company: Kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 0 – 4 (Bike Mandatory)

Contact: Sathish 9346499837

Company: Kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not Required

Contact: Santosh 8977705686

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Contact: Priya 9553038828

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Pavan 7799772426

Company: Bnew Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Harish 7337330919

Company: Cosmo9

Position: Java Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Bachelors

Experience: 3 – 7

Contact: Kiran

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: Usha International Ltd

Position: Associate Trainee

Qualification: 10th, ITI

Experience: Freshers

Salary: 8500-9000 / Month

Contact: Praveen 9849565718

Company: TalentsCabin

Position: HR Manager

Qualification: MBA

Location: Gachibowli

Experience: 6+Years

Age: Below 33 Years

Salary: 10 LPA

Contact: Siddu 7660003777

Company: Ucpay

Position: Area Sales Manager

Experience: 2-4Years

Location: AP&Telangana

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: 20k-30k /Month

Contact: 9949378408

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Auditors

Work Locations: Narapally, Attapur, Chanda Nagar, Tadbund

Qualification: Bcom

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 10000 – 15000 /Month +Incentives

Contact : 7799772426

Company: Lifestyle Furniture Factory

Position: Technicians

Work locations: Gundlapochampally

Qualification: ITI / Diploma

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 12000 / Month

Contact: 8639174581

Company: T – T hub management services PVT LTD

Position: Solar Panels Installations at Cell Manufacturing

Job location: Thukkuguda, Shamshabad, Hyd

Salary: CTC 13000 PM and Take Home-10000 only for freshers

Other Benefits: Free Transportation within Hyderabad City and Subsidiary Food @ Canteen

Gender: Male

Eligibility: Only ITI

Trade- Electrical, Fitter, mechanical, Instrumentation

Pass out year-2017- 2019

Age: 19 to 24 years

Contact: 9866881431

Company Name: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Calling and Data Entry

Job Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Best in industry

Multi-Languages candidates required (Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Oriya)

Experience: 0-1 years (Required)

Qualification: Any Degree.

Contact : 6305998947

Company: Furniture world

Position: ITI (fitters and carpenters )

Experience: Freshers or exp also

Salary: Rs12,000 take home

Location: Gundlapochampally

Contact: Venkat 8106254001

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: PHP Developer (Trainee) – 8 Nos

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech(Any Stream)/MCA

Salary: Rs 1.4 to 1.8 Lakh

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: Android Developer (Trainee) – 2 Nos

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech (Any Stream)

Salary: Negotiable

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: Business Development Executive – 2 Nos

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA/PGDM

Salary: Negotiable

Experience: 2 – 3 years

Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337

Company: Sub-K IMPACT Solutions Ltd

Position: Customer Service Representative (Field Role)

Experience: Fresher’s/ Experience (Sales or Marketing)

Salary: 10K to 15K Per Month + Business Incentives + PF+ ESI

Location: Hyderabad

Job type: Permanent (On Roll & Full Time)

Contact: Chandu 9177077866

