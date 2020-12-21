Alerts for jobseekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,50,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: Maaxtreem
Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 – 2 years
Contact: Rani 040-40265093
Company: HDB Financial Services
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Degree
Experience: 1 – 5 years
Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025
Company: Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Field/Marketing executive
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers and Experience
Contact: Revathi 8519904948
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 years
Contact: Soundarya 9949255030
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Solar Plat Technicians
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)
Salary: Rs.13000 per month
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact: Priyanka 8978719518
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs.6,600 per month
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Contact: Rahul 9059385888
Company: YSK infotech Private Limited
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: AP and Telangana
Qualification: SSC or Intermediate
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact: Gayathri 9108181659
Company: Kapston Facility
Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: ITI
Experience: 0 – 4 (Bike Mandatory)
Contact: Sathish 9346499837
Company: Kapston Facility
Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: ITI
Experience: Not Required
Contact: Santosh 8977705686
Company: EduRun Group
Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy
Experience: Freshers or Experienced
Contact: Priya 9553038828
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact: Pavan 7799772426
Company: Bnew Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact: Harish 7337330919
Company: Cosmo9
Position: Java Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Bachelors
Experience: 3 – 7
Contact: Kiran
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: Usha International Ltd
Position: Associate Trainee
Qualification: 10th, ITI
Experience: Freshers
Salary: 8500-9000 / Month
Contact: Praveen 9849565718
Company: TalentsCabin
Position: HR Manager
Qualification: MBA
Location: Gachibowli
Experience: 6+Years
Age: Below 33 Years
Salary: 10 LPA
Contact: Siddu 7660003777
Company: Ucpay
Position: Area Sales Manager
Experience: 2-4Years
Location: AP&Telangana
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: 20k-30k /Month
Contact: 9949378408
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Auditors
Work Locations: Narapally, Attapur, Chanda Nagar, Tadbund
Qualification: Bcom
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 10000 – 15000 /Month +Incentives
Contact : 7799772426
Company: Lifestyle Furniture Factory
Position: Technicians
Work locations: Gundlapochampally
Qualification: ITI / Diploma
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 12000 / Month
Contact: 8639174581
Company: T – T hub management services PVT LTD
Position: Solar Panels Installations at Cell Manufacturing
Job location: Thukkuguda, Shamshabad, Hyd
Salary: CTC 13000 PM and Take Home-10000 only for freshers
Other Benefits: Free Transportation within Hyderabad City and Subsidiary Food @ Canteen
Gender: Male
Eligibility: Only ITI
Trade- Electrical, Fitter, mechanical, Instrumentation
Pass out year-2017- 2019
Age: 19 to 24 years
Contact: 9866881431
Company Name: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Calling and Data Entry
Job Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Best in industry
Multi-Languages candidates required (Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Oriya)
Experience: 0-1 years (Required)
Qualification: Any Degree.
Contact : 6305998947
Company: Furniture world
Position: ITI (fitters and carpenters )
Experience: Freshers or exp also
Salary: Rs12,000 take home
Location: Gundlapochampally
Contact: Venkat 8106254001
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: PHP Developer (Trainee) – 8 Nos
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech(Any Stream)/MCA
Salary: Rs 1.4 to 1.8 Lakh
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: Android Developer (Trainee) – 2 Nos
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech (Any Stream)
Salary: Negotiable
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: Business Development Executive – 2 Nos
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA/PGDM
Salary: Negotiable
Experience: 2 – 3 years
Contact: P Ganesh 9100077337
Company: Sub-K IMPACT Solutions Ltd
Position: Customer Service Representative (Field Role)
Experience: Fresher’s/ Experience (Sales or Marketing)
Salary: 10K to 15K Per Month + Business Incentives + PF+ ESI
Location: Hyderabad
Job type: Permanent (On Roll & Full Time)
Contact: Chandu 9177077866
