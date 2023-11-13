| Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor To Grace Koffee With Karan Couch In Upcoming Episode

Welcoming the divas to the couch, Karan Johar expressed, "One feels like my firstborn, the other feels like my spiritual soul!"

By IANS Updated On - 12:31 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the controversial couch — “controversial with a ‘K’” as Alia says in the promo.

Welcoming the divas on the couch, Karan Johar said: “One feels like my first born, the other feels like my spirit soul!”

The episode promises to be filled with many fun moments, at one point KJo asks Kareena why she didn’t attend the success party of the Sunny Deol-starrer mega blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ to which Kareena asked: “Me?”

KJo then goes on to say: “(Is it) Because you and Ameesha Patel have a history?” Kareena tries to dodge the question saying: “What history?”

Karan explains: “Because you were earlier supposed to do ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’”.

Kareena exercises her right to remain silent as she categorically ignores Karan: “I’m ignoring as you all can see.”

Kareena was earlier a part of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ but was replaced by Ameesha Patel.

Talking about how Karan Johar is everyone’s go to person, Alia Bhatt said: “Karan is either getting a call from Varun or Sid, they don’t even listen, they don’t even say hello!”

Scooping the gossip, Karan Johar asks: “Do you consider Deepika Padukone a competition?”

Full of sass, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid fire, not for me!”

‘Koffee with Karan’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.