Alia slams publication that said she will ‘rest’ after Ranbir ‘brings her’ home

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt had announced on Monday that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Soon, the good news began circulating on various online websites. A well-known entertainment website carried a post on Instagram with the headline, ‘Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy; will Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy delay her Hollywood debut?’

“Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home. According to India Today, Alia will be taking a rest after she returns from her shoot…” read the story.

While Alia thanked everyone for their well-wishes on Instagram Stories, she was also quick enough to call out the patriarchy in the story.

“Meanwhile we still live in some peoples heads. We still live in some patriarchal world. Fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you’ll have a doctors certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archake (archaic) way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me… my shot is ready (sic),” Alia wrote, with a screenshot of the post.