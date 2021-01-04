All about CMAT 2021

The entrance test is conducted for 400 marks and it consists 100 questions with 25 questions in each section. Each question carries four marks.

Hyderabad: Looking to pursue a management programme? Here is an opportunity. The National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced a schedule for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021, a national level entrance examination for admissions into management programmes in the country. The CMAT facilitates All India Council for Technical Education affiliated/participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admissions into the management programmes for the academic session 2021-22.

The CMAT is a three-hour computer-based online test which evaluates the candidate’s ability in four areas including quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness. The entrance test is conducted for 400 marks and it consists 100 questions with 25 questions in each section. Each question carries four marks. For each correct response, candidates will get four marks and one mark will be deducted from the total score for every incorrect response. However, un-answered/un-attempted questions will be given no marks.

To be eligible for the CMAT 2021, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Students appearing for final year bachelor’s degree examinations, whose results will be declared before commencement of admissions for the academic year 2021-22, can also apply. There is no age restriction for appearing for the CMAT 2021.

The registrations through the website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ have already begun and the last date to submit the application form is January 22. The fee for general unreserved candidates is Rs.2,000 for males and Rs.1,000 for females. In the case of Gen-EWS/SC/ST/PwD/OBC(NCL) candidates, the fee is Rs.1,000.

Candidates after applying can make corrections, if any, in the form online between January 25 and 30. The NTA will announce the dates for downloading the admit cards. The entrance test will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 3 pm to 6 pm on February 22/27. The exam will be held in 153 cities across the country and in Telangana it will be conducted in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal.

