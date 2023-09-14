All govt hospitals in Puducherry prepared to tackle dengue cases, says govt

Puducherry: All government hospitals in Puducherry have made required arrangements and are well prepared to deal with dengue cases, Director of Health G Sriramulu said on Thursday.

The statement comes after two dengue deaths were reported in the union territory in the last two days.

In a release, he noted that the incidence of dengue in the union territory was now higher than what was seen last year. As many as 1,175 patients were admitted during the last 9 months in hospitals as against 792 last year.

He claimed that the hospitals are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves to tackle any medical emergency and appealed to the public not to panic.

Calling upon the people to extend full cooperation by following ‘dos and dont’s’ to keep the spread of dengue at bay, Sriramulu said already the health department has adopted several measures to prevent proliferation of the mosquitoes and particularly the one that was responsible for the outbreak of dengue.

Normally dengue would emerge during the onset of southwest monsoon. “But now even before the monsoon began dengue has emerged in Puducherry,” the Director said asking the people to strictly adhere to the preventive steps.

Fogging operations were on in areas where the dengue was intense, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy held a joint meeting with officials of

departments concerned to review the situation. The Director of Health briefed the Chief Minister on the situation.

