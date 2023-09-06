Puducherry Govt schools to provide breakfast with bread, fruits and milk

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Puducherry: Government school students of Puducherry will soon get milk, bread, biscuits and fruits for breakfast under the breakfast scheme of the union territory government.

Small grains would also be provided to children during the evening to support their nutritional needs. The state government would also provide clean drinking water in all its schools and the service would be outsourced.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu government announced a free breakfast scheme for the government school students across the state which has given a major fillip to the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections round the corner and the NDA badly in need to retain the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, the breakfast scheme is envisaged as a political move to endear the front towards the masses.

R. Dhanaraj, social activist and Director of Mahe Study Centre, a think tank based in Mahe, Puducherry while speaking to IANS said, “Just like how Stalin and DMK have endeared themselves to the masses, Rangasamy is trying to create a support system in Puducherry before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is a good move which will help the Puducherry government to get connected with the masses.”