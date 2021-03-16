To mark the inauguration of Hanuman Chalisa chanting, a shobha yatra along with five crore Ramakoti documents will be taken out from the bottom of the hillocks to the main temple

Jagtial: Stage is all set for Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam at Kondagattu Hanuman temple. The 80-day programme which starts on Wednesday will continue up to Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi scheduled to be held on June 4.

To mark the inauguration of Hanuman Chalisa chanting, a shobha yatra along with five crore Ramakoti documents will be taken out from the bottom of the hillocks to the main temple.

Later, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa will be started by placing Ramakoti documents in the main temple. MLC K Kavitha, who is the brainchild behind Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam, is likely to take part in Shobha Yatra and recitation.

While participating in Ramakoti statue foundation programme along with Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy at Kondagattu on March 9, Kavitha informed that arrangements have been made for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa for 80 days across the State.

Kondagattu Anjanna Seva Samithi members have decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa from 5 pm to 6 pm at the temple premises every day.

Devotees were also asked to continue Prayanam in their houses during the 80 days period.

Seva Samithi members are taking steps to shift five crore Ramakoti documents that existed in different places of the State to Kondagattu.

Moreover, they are also planning to enhance the number to 11 crore by adding another 6 crore by the time of Ramakoti statue inauguration scheduled on June 4.

Temple executive officer Chandrashekar informed that all arrangements were made for Hanuman Chalisa recitation at the temple. The long standing dream of construction of Ramakoti statue is going to materialise with the intervention of the State government. The works were taken up with Rs 90 lakh, he said.

