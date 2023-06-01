All set for Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations in Khammam

All the government offices in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts decked up and were decorated with beautiful lighting marking the occasion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Collectorate in Kothagudem decorated with beautiful lighting for TS Formation Day decennial celebrations.

Khammam: All is set for Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations in erstwhile Khammam district beginning on Friday. All the government offices in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts decked up and were decorated with beautiful lighting marking the occasion. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Government whip Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao would hoist the national flag in Khammam and Kothagudem respectively.

The district Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem, VP Gautham and Anudeep D held meetings with district officials and asked them to follow the schedule prepared for celebrating the occasion. At a meeting in Khammam on Thursday, Gautham told officials to mobilise farmers for Telangana Rythu Dinotsavam to be celebrated on Saturday. All Rythu Vedikas in 129 clusters in the district have to be decorated with colourful lighting a day before, he said.

Rallies with tractors and bullock carts have to be taken out. Farmers’ meetings have to be conducted at Rythu Vedikas where schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and their benefits have to be explained to the public. The beneficiaries should be asked to share their exeriences, he suggested.