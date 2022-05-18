All set for transfer, promotion of teachers in Telangana

Published Date - 12:30 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

File Photo: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said the State government has decided to commence the exercise for giving promotions to teachers and teacher transfers working in Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and for teachers from other government educational institutions.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Education department has taken all measures to roll out teacher transfers and promotions, she said.

Regarding the transfer of teachers working in the Model Schools, the Education Minister said officials were instructed to frame guidelines and modalities as per the new zonal and multi-zonal system. On the teacher transfers and promotions of other teachers, the Minister said there were some legal hurdles and the State government has sought legal advice.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister instructed officials to arrange all the books required for students preparing for competitive exams in all the State-run libraries. For the convenience of government job aspirants, the district libraries would be open from 8 am to 9 pm, while the department libraries would be open from 8 am to 11 am, and 3 pm to 7 pm, she said. The Education Minister also launched 42 different competitive exams preparation books published by Telugu Akademi.

