“All that PM has done in the last ten years is…”: Jairam Ramesh

He further alleged that instead of giving a legal guarantee to MSP, the Prime Minister has given a legal guarantee to corruption.

By ANI Published Date - 28 March 2024, 10:33 PM

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on lawyer’s letter to CJI. He said that all that the Prime Minister has done in the last ten years is divide, distort, divert, and defame.

“The PM’s brazenness in orchestrating and coordinating an attack on the judiciary, in the name of defending the judiciary, is the height of hypocrisy! The Supreme Court has delivered body blows to him in recent weeks. The Electoral Bonds Scheme is but one example. The Supreme Court declared them to be unconstitutional – and it is now proved beyond doubt that they were a blatant instrument of fear, blackmail, and intimidation to force companies to donate to the BJP,” Jairam said on X.

“All that the Prime Minister has done in the last ten years is divide, distort, divert, and defame. 140 crore Indians are waiting to give him a befitting reply very soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the concerns raised by over 600 lawyers against a “vested interest group,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at Congress and said that “to browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture.” “To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a “committed judiciary” – they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation. No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them,” PM Modi posted on X.

More than 600 lawyers addressed a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud , expressing serious concerns against the actions of a specific interest group aiming to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

This group, according to the lawyers, is employing pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving political figures and corruption allegations. These actions, they argue, pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric and the trust placed in judicial processes