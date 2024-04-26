Revanth promises Pharma village for Narayankhed in 2000 acres

Medak: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised to set up a pharma village in Narayankhed assembly constituency if the Minister Damodara Rajananarasimha, Narayanakhed MLA Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy helped the administration in acquiring 2,000 acres of land in the area.

Addressing a public meeting near Pedda Shanakarampet in Medak district on Friday evening, Revanth Reddy said that he would get big pharmaceutical companies to create employment for locals.

Reddy maintained that he would also get an ITI exclusively for women besides building a library for the Narayankhed assembly constituency where many students topped the recently announced intermediate results.

Saying that the victory of the Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar would help the area in getting many projects, the Chief Minister said that the Congress government would also complete the Sangameshwara and Basaveswara Lift Irrigation Projects, which were proposed by BRS government as part of the Kaleshwaram project.

The former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid a foundation for these two lift irrigation projects. Accusing the BJP candidate BB Patil of switching loyalties for his business gains, Reddy said that Patil had done nothing for the people during the past ten years.

He alleged that BJP and BRS had a secret fact for the victory of Patil which would help BRS free MLC Kavitha from jail.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was planning to amend the Constitution by winning the 400 seats. He said that the victory of the BJP would harm the interests of the SCs, STs, and other backward classes because they were aiming to restrict the reservations.

Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, MLAs Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy, Lakshmikanatha Rao, Madanmohan Rao and others were present.