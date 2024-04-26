BJP has no intention to change the Constitution, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said the Congress was losing the election, hence to create confusion among the people it was spreading lies that the BJP had set a target to win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to change the Constitution.

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of spreading lies about BJP making efforts to change the Constitution, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy on Friday clarified that BJP had no intention to change the Constitution and that it had full faith in it.

“BJP has no intention to change the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi has clarified it several times, but still the Congress was spreading lies to defame the party,”he alleged. Reiterating that his party would scrap the Muslim reservation, Kishan Reddy said the BJP would discontinue the reservation being provided to Muslims in Telangana after coming to power in the State.

“We will scrap the Muslim reservation and provide it to SCs, STs and BCs. It is unfortunate that despite the High Court terming the Muslim reservation as unconstitutional the Congress was continuing it,”he said.